Indy fans, start your party! 500 is on, and crowds are back

The barrel-bellied, shirtless man in American flag overalls grabbed a seat just a few rows off the track. Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. hit the Brickyard (or at least two men dressed as the "Talladega Nights" characters). And a few cunning fans chugged beers and duct taped the empties together to form a makeshift umbrella -- they named it an umbrewlla (patent pending) -- on a rainy day at the speedway.

Everyone asked said they felt safe at the track and the usual precautions were in place all over IMS. IndyCar had a sign asking for proof of vaccination before anyone entered the garage or pits.

Through vaccinations — including more than 90,000 done at the speedway itself — speedway and IndyCar owner Roger Penske got the clearance for IMS to allow 40% attendance. Masks on fans went the way of the carburetors -- there hasn't been a carburetor on an Indy car since 1963 -- though a three-pack of IMS covers sold for $25 at the merchandise store. Also for sale, a $28 hat with the slogan "Where Tradition Never Stops."

Not quite.

Spectators were not permitted last August for the delayed 500 because of the pandemic, so all the booze and whistles were stripped from the event and many fans instead threw socially-distanced parties at home.