Indulge in South Jersey’s locally grown produce at these farmers markets this summer
Pick up fresh produce at farmers markets located throughout the area.

New Jersey summers bring more than just beach days and visits to the boardwalk. The Garden state is known for its agricultural products that are popular in both South Jersey and the nation.

When the craving comes for a taste of the area’s famous blueberries, tomatoes or fresh baked goods, take a trip to the local farmers market to get the freshest produce and support local farmers. Here's a list of where and when to find some of the area's outdoor farmers market.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

BRIGANTINE FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Sept. 4. Brigantine Community School parking lot, Sheridan Boulevard. 

More information: brigantinebeach.org/brigantine-farmers-market

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays until Sept. 2. Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E Moss Mill Road.

More information: gogreengalloway.org/greenmarket/

MARGATE COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays until Sept. 2. Amherst and Madison Avenues.

More information: facebook.com/Margate-Community-Farmers-Market-136402446373052/

VENTNOR CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon every Friday until Sept. 3. Atlantic and Newport Avenues (across from Ventnor Library).

More information: ventnorcity.org/maps/location/VentnorFarmersMarket

CAPE MAY COUNTY

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday until Sept. 4. Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue.

More information: dooww.com

OCEAN CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday until Sept. 8. Tabernacle Grounds to Sixth and Asbury avenues.

More information: oceancityvacation.com/event/3817-farmers-market.html

SEA ISLE CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday until Sept. 7. Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.

More information: visitsicnj.com/events/farmers-market-21

STONE HARBOR FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 5. Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.

More information: stoneharbornj.org/community-interest/stone-harbor-farmers-market

WEST CAPE MAY FARMERS MARKET: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays until Aug. 31. West Cape May Municipal Complex at the Backyard Park, 732 Broadway.

More information: westcapemay.us/community/community-events.html

