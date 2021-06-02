Indulge in South Jersey’s locally grown produce at these farmers markets this summer

New Jersey summers bring more than just beach days and visits to the boardwalk. The Garden state is known for its agricultural products that are popular in both South Jersey and the nation.

When the craving comes for a taste of the area’s famous blueberries, tomatoes or fresh baked goods, take a trip to the local farmers market to get the freshest produce and support local farmers. Here's a list of where and when to find some of the area's outdoor farmers market.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

BRIGANTINE FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Sept. 4. Brigantine Community School parking lot, Sheridan Boulevard.

GO GREEN GALLOWAY MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays until Sept. 2. Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E Moss Mill Road.

MARGATE COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays until Sept. 2. Amherst and Madison Avenues.