Somers Point school board lays off some aides, reduces hours for others: The district anticipates a savings of $40,000 a month from the layoffs and reduction in hours.
Atlantic City casinos ready for indoor dining to resume: Without indoor dining or casino floor beverage service, guests have been forced to eat and drink outdoors or in hotel rooms.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's boat tax hike faces opposition in South Jersey: Murphy proposed hiking the sales tax back to 7%, from its current level of 3.5%, and eliminating the $20,000 cap on how much any boat buyer would pay.
Indoor dining reopens Friday, but 25% capacity doesn’t work for some: Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said that even at 25% capacity, restaurants will continue to struggle.
Summer fishing remains strong in South Jersey as calendar turns to September: Labor Day weekend is coming up with the remarkable variety of fish continuing to excite fishers.
