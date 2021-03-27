Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.06 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Louisiana lawmakers to debate parameters for sports betting:

Now that voters in nearly all of Louisiana parishes have said they want to legalize sports betting, state lawmakers will debate in their upcoming legislative session what regulation parameters and taxes they want to enact on the wagering.

Senate President Page Cortez, who will sponsor the bill setting up rules for betting on live-action sports games, estimated Louisiana could see anywhere from $10 million to $20 million a year from taxes on sports betting.

But the Lafayette Republican said that sort of “meaningful revenue” only will come if the state allows sports betting through mobile apps on phones, as he will propose, rather than just through casinos and other existing gambling sites in the state.

China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang:

China on Saturday announced new sanctions against U.S. and Canadian officials in a growing political and economic feud over its policies in the traditionally Muslim region of Xinjiang.