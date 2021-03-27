Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano was erupting again Saturday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava and debris down its slopes. No casualties were reported.
An avalanche of rocks spilled down Mount Merapi's slopes before dawn and clouds of hot ash shot 200 meters (656 feet) into the air as the mountain groaned and rumbled, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.
The volcano unleashed hot clouds of ash at least eight times since the morning as well as a series of pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, debris, lava and gasses — that had reached nearly 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) down its slopes, Humaida said.
The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) high volcano is on densely populated Java island near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted recently.
Drivers get break from rising gas prices in N.J.:
Drivers are getting a bit of a break from rising gas prices in New Jersey and around the nation.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.94, down a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.06 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Louisiana lawmakers to debate parameters for sports betting:
Now that voters in nearly all of Louisiana parishes have said they want to legalize sports betting, state lawmakers will debate in their upcoming legislative session what regulation parameters and taxes they want to enact on the wagering.
Senate President Page Cortez, who will sponsor the bill setting up rules for betting on live-action sports games, estimated Louisiana could see anywhere from $10 million to $20 million a year from taxes on sports betting.
But the Lafayette Republican said that sort of “meaningful revenue” only will come if the state allows sports betting through mobile apps on phones, as he will propose, rather than just through casinos and other existing gambling sites in the state.
China sanctions US, Canadian officials over Xinjiang:
China on Saturday announced new sanctions against U.S. and Canadian officials in a growing political and economic feud over its policies in the traditionally Muslim region of Xinjiang.
A statement from the Foreign Ministry said the head of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin, would be barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, and having any dealings with Chinese financial entities.
The commission's vice chair, Tony Perkins, was also included on the sanctions list, along with Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the body’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights.
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court:
A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.
The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.
“I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty,” Greenwald, 68, told the judge. “I want to the record to reflect that I am sweating profusely from the effort.”
He said, “I just can’t do this,” according to the transcript.
“I don’t contest the rule,” he said. “I just am not physically able to comply with the rule to do my job as a lawyer.”