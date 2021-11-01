INDIVIDUAL SERVICES
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education appointed La'Quetta Small to be superintendent of schools in a special meeting packed with supporters T…
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents voiced their anger at the Township Council on Tuesday about a proposed alternative-education school that would b…
Somers Point summers without Smitty’s?
Hard Rock wants to build a casino in or near New York City, even as it moves forward with a plan to build another one in North Jersey, about 8…
Two Lower Township police officers have been charged in the theft of bicycles in Cape May, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
Atlantic City police on Friday announced the arrests of five city men and the recovery of eight firearms during two investigations.
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
