Ocean City (1-2) at Delsea Regional (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Delsea is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, but comes off a 28-13 loss to Winslow Township. Junior running back Dan Russo ran for 141 yards and two TDs in the defeat. Ocean City has dropped two straight. Red Raiders running back Duke Guenther has rushed 63 times for 271 yards.
St. Joseph Academy (0-3) ar Winslow Township (2-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Winslow has won two straight and is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11. Freshman quarterback Jalen Parker has thrown for 713 yards and six TDs. St. Joe is rebuilding under first-year coach Ron Dorsey.