Independence Day: Summer perfection to end weekend

Monday's forecast

The only change to the forecast is to shift the wind direction, as clockwise spinning high pressure looks to move right overhead. 

Winds should be from the north initially but then weaken an allow for a southeastward blowing sea breeze to work pretty far inland during the day.

In terms of what it feels like, there isn't much of a change from the previous forecast. The morning will start in the mid to upper 60s inland, with around 70 degree readings at the coast. 

The Smithville Fourth of July parade, the Patriotic Pooch Parade in Wildwood and all Independence Day festivals looks great in the morning, with a mostly sunny sky. 

Moving into the afternoon, sunshine will continue. Daytime highs will be right at 80 at the coast. Mid-80s will be the deal for most inland towns. Those close to the New Jersey Turnpike will be in the upper 80s. Dew points will be in the mid-60s, enough to feel the muggy air, but nothing too steamy.

Numerous fireworks displays are taking place on the Fourth of July. More details can be found here. However, expect a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s during the evening. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
