Independence Day: A comfortable finish.

The trend has been to increase temperatures for American's birthday itself, while still saying dry.

A new high pressure from Canada will move in. Winds will be light from the north, which is a land breeze.

Given the lower dew points (humid mid-60s instead of very humid near 70 readers), it's easier for the sun to heat up the land.

All that well mean, though, is a high in the mid-80s inland. The coast will top out around 80. It will be a picture perfect end to the holiday weekend, with a mostly sunny sky. Parades, a day on the patio or a day on the boat all look great.

During the evening, we'll fall into the 70s, making for very comfortable firework viewing conditions.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

