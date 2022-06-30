 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence Day: A comfortable finish.

Monday's forecast

The trend has been to increase temperatures for American's birthday itself, while still saying dry. 

A new high pressure from Canada will move in. Winds will be light from the north, which is a land breeze. 

Given the lower dew points (humid mid-60s instead of very humid near 70 readers), it's easier for the sun to heat up the land. 

All that well mean, though, is a high in the mid-80s inland. The coast will top out around 80. It will be a picture perfect end to the holiday weekend, with a mostly sunny sky. Parades, a day on the patio or a day on the boat all look great.

During the evening, we'll fall into the 70s, making for very comfortable firework viewing conditions. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
