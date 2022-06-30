Independence Day: A comfortable finish.

The trend has been to increase temperatures for American's birthday itself, while still saying dry.
A new high pressure from Canada will move in. Winds will be light from the north, which is a land breeze.
Given the lower dew points (humid mid-60s instead of very humid near 70 readers), it's easier for the sun to heat up the land.
All that well mean, though, is a high in the mid-80s inland. The coast will top out around 80. It will be a picture perfect end to the holiday weekend, with a mostly sunny sky. Parades, a day on the patio or a day on the boat all look great.
During the evening, we'll fall into the 70s, making for very comfortable firework viewing conditions.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci