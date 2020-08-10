Absecon
ACAA hosts virtual Sketch Club: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join local artist Bill Parker for a live stream tutorial on the joys of sketching. The free event will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. No previous drawing experience is necessary. For registration information, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Library open to public: Both Atlantic City Free Public Library locations, the Main Branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and the Richmond Avenue Branch, are open to the public with limited hours and social distancing rules. The main library is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Richmond Branch is open 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The split hours of operation give library staff an opportunity to clean and sanitize, officials said. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Cape May
Blood drive: VFW Post 386 will host an American Red Cross blood drive frmom 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the post home on Congress Street. To donate, register at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: LSL Cape May.
Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars Movie Nights: Families are invited to watch an outdoor movie sponsored by the Park and Recreation Department at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park beginning 8 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for their 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Sept. 9. Winners will receive hand-painted plaques and gift certificates to Seagrove Nursery in Ocean View. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
