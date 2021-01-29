In your town

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com . The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.

Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt: "If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be ....." Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Winners will be announced in June. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.