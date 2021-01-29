In your town

Absecon
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Dennis Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Margate
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt: "If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be ....." Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Winners will be announced in June. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Sea Isle City
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal can fill out an application on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.