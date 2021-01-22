In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Pleasantville
Bishop’s birthday celebration: Grace Tabernacle Church invites the community to join in a virtual 75th birthday celebration for Bishop Wondell Johnson at 6 p.m. Sunday via the church’s Facebook and YouTube sites. Send live shout outs by following the link at gracetabernaclenj.org.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.