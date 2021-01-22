In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.

Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Township

Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

Longport