In your town

Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree collection: Public Works will collect fresh-cut / live Christmas trees from the curb each Friday in January. Trees can also be brought to the Trash & Recycling Depot on JFK Boulevard next to the bridge. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations (including tinsel) before placing trees on the curb or bringing them to the Depot. For more information, call 609-263-6000.
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Any resident who needs assistance with snow removal is invited to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.