Absecon
Best Flower Pot Contest garden party: The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual garden reception, held this year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 30. Meet the artists and vote for your favorite pot. There will be packaged snacks, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Attendees can take a self guided tour of the Jonathan Pitney House. The group has announced some changes to this year’s event. Masks are required and there will be a mask contest. Early admission for those over age 65 will be 5:30 p.m. There will be no entrance fee, but donations welcome. The event will be live streamed on the group’s facebook page. For information, visit abseconarts.com or call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church will host a Red Cross blood drive in honor of Seb Russo from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Parish Auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate blood during the month of August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Poetry in the Park: The Arts Commission will present an evening of spoken words from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at JFK Park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay. Local presenting poets will read original works. Marc Wasserman will accompany on guitar. There will be an open mic segment. Audience members have the opportunity to sign up prior to the opening of the event at 6 p.m. Bring your own chair. Social distancing should be maintained. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-653-4991.
Wildwood
Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 28: “Abominable.” For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Planning board to meet: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
