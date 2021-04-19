In your town

Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate by spending the day cleaning up along roadways, on public property and in non-residential problem areas in neighborhoods. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of students from the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School will be featured through April. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to a Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Millville Woman's Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com Proceeds go to the church missions.