In your town

Pride in EHT Day: The Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held Saturday. Residents are encouraged to participate by spending the day cleaning up along roadways, on public property and in non-residential problem areas in neighborhoods. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.

Hammonton