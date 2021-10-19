In your town

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Southern students hold 'Crazy Socks Sale': Members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club is selling socks to benefit We Help Two, a non-profit organization founded on the premise that fundraising can be done in a way that helps two causes. If 600 packs of socks are sold, they will build a well for a Rwandan Community and for each pair of socks sold, one pair will be donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Socks may be purchased through Nov. 1 and are three pairs for $10. For information, email FCCLA advisor Susan Stinson at sstinson@srsd.net.