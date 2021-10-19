In your town

Atlantic City
Community Pop-up: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute invite the community from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to the Youth Jazz Institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. There will be free books from the Atlantic City Library, applications for music lessons and health and wellness information. The rain date is Oct. 30.
Commercial Township
Ghost Tour: The Mauricetown Historical Society will host its annual Ghost Tour beginning 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The walking tour begins at the Compton House, 1229 Front St. Parking is provided at the Methodist Church. A $15 per-person fee includes donuts and cider after the tour. For more information, call 856-785-0457 or visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org/ghost-tour.htm
Egg Harbor City
Green Team virtual meeting: SustainableEHC invites residents to learn about the invasive spotted lanternfly at a special meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 26 via Zoom. Belinda Chester of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program will offer tips to protect crops and vineyards and answer questions. To obtain access to the meeting, email info@sustainableehc or call 609-457-2514.
Longport
Library art exhibit: Local resident Carole Couzens is the featured artist through October at the Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her works are displayed in the Art Gallery during regular library hours. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Veteran’s Day Parade: Military veterans will be honored at the community’s fourth annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. The parade will start at the Villas Fire Department and travel south on Bayshore Road to end at Lower Township Hall. The community is invited to watch along Bayshore Road and show their patriotic and community spirit. Community groups, businesses and individuals who would like to participate by submitting a float or march in the parade may call Eileen Kreis at 609-886-2005, ext. 132, or email ekreis@townshipoflower.org.
Beth El Game Day: The Beth El Sisterhood invites the community for fun, food and socialization at its Game Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave. The cost is $15 and will include lunch and snacks. Bring a game to play with others. Reservations are required. Call 609-823-2725.
Mays Landing
Green Team meetings: Residents interested in joining the Township of Hamilton Green Team are invited to attend the group's monthly meetings, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays at the Municipal Building, 6101 13th St. For more information, email lmccardell@townshipofhamilton.com.
Millville
Miss Holly City contest: Millville High School will host the 2021 Miss Holly City contest 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the school's Lakeside Performing Arts Center. This year’s theme is "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend." The contestants are: Cassidy Blough, Madelyn Bratton, Alison Dingle, Emily Felice, Ella Gamber, Julianna Giordano, Olivia Giordano, Karli Jones, Laila Lopez, Kayla Smith and Tanyha Smith. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by visiting mhs.millville.org. Those attending the live performance will be required to wear masks.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Coat and blanket drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting coats, gloves, blankets, sweaters and other cold weather items for the Ecumenical Clothes Closet. Donations may be brought to the office at 405 22nd St. through Nov. 24. Place items in a plastic bag. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Halloween House Decorating Contest: Registration is open for the second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest. Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Oct. 22. A list of participants will be posted, so everybody can see the decorated homes. For more information and to sign up, visit ocnj.us/halloween.
Sea Isle City
Quizzo trivia night: Saint Joseph Catholic Church invites the public to game night Oct. 29 inside the parish auditorium at 44th Street and Central Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., games begin 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes complementary pizza and soft drinks. Tickets will be available at the door and after Masses in the church on Oct. 23-24. For more information, call Nancy Fenstemaker at 609-231-4466 or the church at 609-263-8696.
Somers Point
Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.
Stafford Township
Southern students hold 'Crazy Socks Sale': Members of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club is selling socks to benefit We Help Two, a non-profit organization founded on the premise that fundraising can be done in a way that helps two causes. If 600 packs of socks are sold, they will build a well for a Rwandan Community and for each pair of socks sold, one pair will be donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Socks may be purchased through Nov. 1 and are three pairs for $10. For information, email FCCLA advisor Susan Stinson at sstinson@srsd.net.
Vineland
Card game fundraiser: The Woman's Club of Vineland will host a cards and games fundraiser beginning at noon Oct. 27 at its clubhouse at 677 S Main Road. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Arlene at 856-696-2362.0.