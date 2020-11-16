In your town

Atlantic City

Neighborhood cleanup: Residents of the Chelsea community are invited to participate in a neighborhood cleanup project starting 8 a.m. Saturday. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue will be the drop off location for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding, as well as an after-party celebration from 11 a.m. to noon with food, entertainment and games. The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District. In addition to the dumpster for bulk trash drop off, curbside pick-up of bulk trash also will be available to those who pre-register at ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea. For more information, call 609-348-8887 or visit ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea.