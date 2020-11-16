In your town

Atlantic City
Neighborhood cleanup: Residents of the Chelsea community are invited to participate in a neighborhood cleanup project starting 8 a.m. Saturday. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue will be the drop off location for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding, as well as an after-party celebration from 11 a.m. to noon with food, entertainment and games. The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association, Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District. In addition to the dumpster for bulk trash drop off, curbside pick-up of bulk trash also will be available to those who pre-register at ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea. For more information, call 609-348-8887 or visit ChelseaEDC.org/beautify-chelsea.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Live theater at MHS: The cast and crew of "Stranded: A View From Quarantine" will perform Millville High School's first ever socially distanced, streamed, monologue play 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Lakeside Middle School Performing Arts Center on Sharp Street. Tickets are $10 for in-person and streaming. In person tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. For tickets or information, visit mhs.millville.org
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter clothing drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, scarves and other cold weather items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring donations through Nov. 25 to the office at 405 22nd St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Items should be placed in a plastic bag, and bags will be provided as needed. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
New business grand opening: PrimoHoagies will hold a grand opening celebration of its newest franchise 10 a.m. Friday at 278 New Road. The first 100 customers in line will receive a free sandwich. For more information, visit primohoagies.com.
Christmas parade: The city's annual Christmas parade will be held 5 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28 on Landis Avenue. The rain date is Nov. 29. This year's theme is Peace on Earth. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced for spectators and participants. For information, visit Main Street Vineland at theave.biz
Wildwood Crest
Holiday Turkey Burn Boot Camp: The Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign will host a Holiday Turkey Burn Boot Camp class for all fitness levels and ages 10 a.m. Saturday at Scoop Taylor Park, Crocus Road and Ocean Avenue. In case of rain, the class will be held inside the Crest Pier Recreation Center. Participation is $5. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for the borough's holiday food drive. For information, call 609-523-0202.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!