In your town

Due to the Coronavirus, our community’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 has been cancelled – however, Sea Isle City is creating a special Veterans Tribute Video, which will be shared with the public on Veterans Day via the City’s website, Facebook page and E-News mailing system. The video will spotlight many local veterans – and it will also include words of thanks from people all around Sea Isle City. In the meantime, please acknowledge every veteran you encounter and thank him or her for their service!