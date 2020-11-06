In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Bridgeton
New hours for Family Success Center: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center at 155 Spruce St. announces extended hours of operations. The center is Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 856-451-1133.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. will open for three special shopping days before the end of the year. The public may visit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27, 28 and Dec. 13. or your Christmas shopping. Small items may also be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Galloway Township
Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Ocean City
Winterfest craft market: The inaugural Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Winterfest outdoor holiday gift market will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the high school field at 6th and the Boardwalk. Festivities include vendors, crafters and strolling holiday characters. For more information, call 800-BeachNJ or visit oceancityvacation.com.
Sea Isle City
The next City Council Meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, the November 10 meeting will be held remotely; however members of the public will be able to participate in the meeting via telephone – and the public can also email questions and comments to the City Clerk’s Office prior to the meeting (sromano@seaislecitynj.us). More information about the November 10 meeting will be forthcoming.
VETERANS DAY IN SEA ISLE CITY
Due to the Coronavirus, our community’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 has been cancelled – however, Sea Isle City is creating a special Veterans Tribute Video, which will be shared with the public on Veterans Day via the City’s website, Facebook page and E-News mailing system. The video will spotlight many local veterans – and it will also include words of thanks from people all around Sea Isle City. In the meantime, please acknowledge every veteran you encounter and thank him or her for their service!
GIRLS WEEKEND IS NOVEMBER 20-22
There is no better place for ladies to unwind than Sea Isle City – and Girls Weekend, November 20-22, is the perfect opportunity to do so! Hosted by the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization, Girls Weekend will feature great deals on retail merchandise, salon and fitness services, dining options, lodging and much more! So, gather the women in your life and come to Sea Isle City for a fun-filled autumn getaway during Girls Weekend! For more info, phone 609-263-9090 or go to http://www.seaislechamber.com/.
MEDICINE DROP BOX
The Sea Isle City Police Department has a Medicine Drop Box located in the lobby of City Hall at 233 JFK Boulevard, which allows residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications 24-hours a day, 7-days a week (no fee required). Please remove labels containing names and other personal info before depositing medications in the drop box. Needles, sharp instruments and liquids are not accepted. Help keep your family and guests safe by ridding your home of dangerous medications – because a secure medicine cabinet is a safe medicine cabinet! To learn more about Sea Isle City’s Medicine Drop Box, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., is open to the public with the following hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Somers Point
Veterans Day service: The city will hold its annual Veterans Day service 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, Bethel Road and First Street. Following the service, residents are invited to a ribbon cutting of the recently re-furbished bike path which will officially be known as Purple Heart Way.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are collecting items through Nov. 23 for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Most needed are nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. Bring donations to the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0202.
