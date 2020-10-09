In your town

Absecon

Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Masks and social distancing will be required. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.

Atlantic City

Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.

Barnegat Township

Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.

Brigantine