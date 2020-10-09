In your town

Absecon
Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Masks and social distancing will be required. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor City
Coat drive: The Egg Harbor City Community School is holding a fall coat drive through Oct. 23. Coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to those in need in the community. Bring your gently-used coats and new hats and gloves to the EHC Community School, 730 Havana Ave. For information, call 609-965-1034.
Millville
Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.
Sea Isle City
Catholic Daughters fundraiser: The Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church are participating in the Boscov’s department store “Friends Helping Friends” shopping event Oct. 14 and 15. All customers in store and online who mention “The Catholic Daughters of Sea Isle City” at check out will receive a 20% discount. For more info, visit boscovs.com or email Denise at the Catholic Daughters at Lower89@comcast.net.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
West Cape May

Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
