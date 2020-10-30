In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Shredding event: The city will team with Mullica Township will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill at First Terrace and the White Horse Pike. The event, supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the NJ Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. For more information, visit SustainableEHC.org.
Mays Landing
Craft fair: The Cologne Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold its 35th annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the fire house, 2870 Cologne Ave. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be over 20 vendors selling handmade creations. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call 609-804-1749.
Sea Isle City
Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free.
Vineland
Woman's Club seeks members: The Woman's Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects. The club meets via Zoom. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
