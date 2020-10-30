In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Brigantine

Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.

Egg Harbor City

Shredding event: The city will team with Mullica Township will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the parking lot of the old Crossfire Bar and Grill at First Terrace and the White Horse Pike. The event, supported by the Sustainable Mullica and EHC green teams and funded in part by the NJ Clean Communities program, provides residents with the opportunity to safely dispose of personal documents. Only paper documents will be accepted. No magazines will be accepted. For more information, visit SustainableEHC.org.

Mays Landing