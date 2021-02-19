In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Egg Harbor Township

Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

Sea Isle City

2021 beach tags: Municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only. and does not give change.

Vineland