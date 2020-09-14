Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Family Paint Night Video: Watch a video to learn how to paint a seasonal flower at the monthly Family Paint Night hosted by Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., at 5 p.m. Sept 25. The program is for all ages. Register on Eventbrite or call 609- 385-6570 for more details.
Northfield
Historical Society fundraiser: The Atlantic County Historical Society will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Risley Homestead, 8 Virginia Ave. Attendees should wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines.
Ocean City
After-school programs offered: A variety of youth camps and programs are offered in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools. The Recreation Department programs are available to Primary School and Intermediate School students at locations through- out the city. Camps will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $25 per week. All programs conclude Oct. 30. To register, visit ocnj.us/recreation. For information, call 609-525-9304.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29 at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year's event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.
