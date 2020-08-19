Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Third Ward Neighborhood Cleanup Day: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside Neighborhood Protective Association will host an event to cleanup the neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Every member of the community is invited to participate. A free document shredding for residents only also will be held at 1812 Marmora Ave.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax documents. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale, The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Community Fun Day: We Care and local churches invite the community to a Fun Day beginning 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville. There will be free haircuts, outdoor games, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, face painting and other outdoor activities and free refreshments. For more information, call 609-704-7262 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring your own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The "Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies" program is held behind the Martin Bloom Pavilion, between Granville and Huntington avenues. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Family movie night: Free “Movies Under the Stars” will take place at the Excursion Park Band Shell each Friday at dusk through Sept. 4, sponsored by the city's Division of Tourism. Bring a beach blanket or folding chair to sit on. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Help restock church food pantry: Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road, is asking for donations to help families in the community. Food items may be dropped off curbside at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Most needed items are boxed cereal, canned fruit, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and canned meat like tuna, chicken or ham. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
Vineland
Register for Running The Ave 5K: The second annual Running The Ave 5K will be held rain or shine starting 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Awards will be mailed to winners, with no in-person awards ceremony to take place. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of the historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
