In your town

Absecon

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Longport

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15.

Wildwood Crest

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Ave. T Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767.

or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

