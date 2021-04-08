In your town

Absecon
Artist paint party: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its ‘Flash Bob 2.0’ tribute to Bob Ross from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Participants will be given a canvas and instruction, along with their very own Bob Ross wig to wear during the event. All skill levels and ages are welcome to this outdoor event. Attendance is limited to 25. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided and the Black Cat Bar will be open for other purchases. Tickets are $45 and includes all supplies, a Bob Ross wig and refreshments. It will be held rain or shine. To secure a spot, call 609-594-4564 or visit abseconarts.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Pride in EHT Day: The
Spring Community Pride in EHT Day will be held April 24. Residents are encouraged to participate by spending the day cleaning up along roadways, on public property and in non-residential problem areas in neighborhoods. All participants must pre-register by April 14. Masks, T-shirts, trash bags and gloves will be issued to participants at the Public Works Facility on Mill Road starting 8:30 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Lunch will be provided by curbside distribution starting at noon. For more information, call 609-926-3838 or email Clean Communities Coordinator Donna Burger at dburger@ehtgov.org.
Millville
Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to a Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.
Tuckerton
Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com. Proceeds go to the church missions.
Wildwood Crest
Spring beach sweep, paper shredding event: The Department of Public Works, partnering with Clean Ocean Action/NJ Clean Communities, will host a spring beach sweep from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 17. A paper shredding service for borough residents will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine. Volunteers must register in advance and will be required to sign a waiver and agree to follow all safety guidelines. Check in will be at Centennial Park. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, water, hand sanitizer, and buckets to reduce plastic bag use. For information, call 609-522-7446.