In your town

Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to a Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.

Ocean City

Vendors wanted for flea market: Spaces are available through May 15 for the spring flea market at Holy Trinity Church, 2998 Bay Ave. The event will be held May 29. Spaces are $25. For more information, call 609-399-1019 or visit HolyTrinityOC.org.

Tuckerton

Spring Fair: Vendor spaces are available for Tuckerton United Methodist Church annual Spring Fair, to be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the church, 134 N. Green St. Spaces are $25 and can be reserved by contacting Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com. Proceeds go to the church missions.

Wildwood Crest