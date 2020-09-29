In your town

 Skip to main content
Absecon

Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Masks and social distancing will be required. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.

Barnegat Township

Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.                                   

Brigantine

Blessing of the animals: In celebration of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the annual blessing of animals will be held in the parking lot of St. Thomas Parish on Eighth Street at 1 p.m. Sunday. Pets of all kinds are welcome, whether Catholic or not.

Lower Township  

Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome. 

Millville 

Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman's Club , located at 300 "E" St in Millville, will host its annual meatball sub and book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 300 E St. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call  Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.  

Northfield

Beth Israel Sukkot service and pizza picnic: The community is invited to join Rabbi David M. Weis for a Sukkot service and pizza picnic 5:30 p.m. Friday on the lawn at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. Social distancing guidelines and CDC requirements will be followed, including masks. Families must bring a blanket and/or chairs. Following the service, families may take turns around the fire pit for s’mores. RSVPs are required. Call 609-631-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

Tuckerton 

Fall craft fair: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a Fall Craft & Vendor Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 134 N. Green St. The rain date for the outdoor event is Oct. 17. There will be new and handmade items for sale. Vendor opportunities are still available and can be reserved by calling Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.

Vineland 

Business grand opening: A formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place 4 p.m. Friday at the women's boutique Pretty On Purpose, 744 E. Landis Ave. The ceremony, organized by Main Street Vineland, will include attendance by Main Street Vineland, city, county, state, and federal representatives. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Wildwood Crest

Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.

 

 

