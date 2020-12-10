In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for holiday shopping. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Egg Harbor Township
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year's contest will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is "A Night in Paris." The contestants are: Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Holiday food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Bring donations before Dec. 19 to Crest Pier Recreation Center or Borough Hall. For information, call 609-523-0202.
