In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of a different local artist will be featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Sea Isle City Police Department and the United Methodist Church will co-host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is open to the public. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are permitted. To register, visit redcross.org.
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers and ambassadors ages 16 and older interested in aiding physically disabled and senior citizen residents. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application with Public Works at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.