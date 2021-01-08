In your town

Millville

Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

Sea Isle City

Blood drive: The Sea Isle City Police Department and the United Methodist Church will co-host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is open to the public. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are permitted. To register, visit redcross.org.

Vineland

Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.

Wildwood Crest

Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers and ambassadors ages 16 and older interested in aiding physically disabled and senior citizen residents. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application with Public Works at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.