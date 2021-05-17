In your town

...on hold....Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.

Egg Harbor Township

Remembering Jamie fundraiser dinner: The Remembering Jamie Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its annual Italian dinner fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Mays Landing-Somers Point Road. There will be inside/outside dining and also takeout available. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children, and may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 609-3692965. Proceeds support college scholarships for deserving students. T

Farmers market: The Fire Company Auxiliary will host the Scullville Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 30 through June 27, at the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, 1708 Somers Point Mays Landing Road. There will be fresh produce, local products and artisanal items for purchase. For a list of vendors and more information, visit @ScullvilleAuxiliary on Facebook.

Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.

Democratic Club meeting: The EHT Democratic Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Tuesdays via Zoom, and at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive once COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. To join the mailing list, email ehtdems@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/EHT.Dems/.

Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Gardening spaces are available in the community garden. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

...on hold...Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.

Estell Manor

...on hold....Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.

Folsom

....on hold...Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com

....on hold....Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.

....on hold....Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.

Galloway Township

....on hold....Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.

....on hold....Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.