Absecon
Plein Air Paint Out: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its 2020 outdoor painting event Sept. 19 for local and regional artists of all skill levels. Participants are invited to check in between 8 and 9 a.m. at the welcome table at Heritage Park, 500 Mill Road. The entry fee is $20, payable in advance or at registration. Participants should bring their own paints, pastels, canvas and paper. Completed works are due by 3 p.m. Paintings will be on display from Sept. 19 to Oct. 9 at Your CBD Store. Awards will be presented at the sixth annual Art in the Park event Oct. 10. For more information, call 609-594-4564 or email AbseconArts@gmail.com.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor City
Community food distribution: A free food distribution event will be held beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Park on Buffalo Avenue. The program will last until food runs out. The event is sponsored by Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, Safe Return and Navigator Resource Center.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in its two-day American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in its Asbury Road Fellowship Hall. Appointments are preferred. To sign up, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc. Donors will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips.
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted.
Millville
Bagged lunch donations sought: The Millville Woman's Club is putting together bagged children's lunches from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday for distribution by the Help and Hope Ministry and the Rise and Shine Ministry. Donations of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apples and/or granola bars are requested. To contribute, call Sandra Damato at 856-300-5597 or email BlueSerenity@comcast.net.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Ocean City
After-school programs offered: A variety of youth camps and programs will be offered in response to the limited classroom schedule for public schools. The Recreation Department programs will be available to Primary School and Intermediate School students at locations throughout the city. Camps will run from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $25 per week. All programs begin Sept. 14 and conclude Oct. 30. To register, visit ocnj.us/recreation. For information, call 609-525-9304.
Pleasantville
Community giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Ministries Inc. invites the community to a free giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church property at Shadeland Avenue. There will be clothes, shoes, household items, toys and other gadgets. All are welcome to browse through the items. For information, call the church at 609-641-4701.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for their 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Sept. 9. Winners will receive hand-painted plaques and gift certificates to Seagrove Nursery in Ocean View. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Stafford Township
Townwide yard sale: The community yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 609-597-1000 or visit StaffordNJ.gov.
Mum sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Saturday at Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.
Register for Running The Ave 5K: The second annual Running The Ave 5K will be held rain or shine starting 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 on Landis Avenue. The sanctioned race will include professional timers and awards in a variety of categories. Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Awards will be mailed to winners, with no in-person awards ceremony to take place. Registration is $25 per runner. To register, visit TheAve.biz and go to the event link. Proceeds from the run will benefit Main Street Vineland’s efforts to help the continued revitalization of the historic downtown. For more information, call 856-794-8653.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
Wildwood Crest
Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year’s event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.
