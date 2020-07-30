Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Barnegat Twp.
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Egg Harbor City
Annual city wide yard sale: Residents are invited to participate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 2. Masks and social distancing required. For information, call 609-965-0081.
Egg Harbor Township
Under the Stars Movie Nights: Families are invited to watch an outdoor movie sponsored by the Park and Recreation Department at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Movies start at 8 p.m., weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. Aug. 15: “Goonies.” For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Twp.
Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring your own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the Facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpublic library.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required, and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Lower Twp.
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The “Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies” program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church will host a Red Cross blood drive in honor of Seb Russo from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Parish Auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Those who donate blood during the month of August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Poetry in the Park: The Arts Commission will present an evening of spoken words from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at JFK Park overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay. Local presenting poets will read original works. Marc Wasserman will accompany on guitar. There will be an open mic segment. Audience members have the opportunity to sign up prior to the opening of the event at 6 p.m. Bring your own chair. Social distancing should be maintained. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 609-653-4991.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Planning Board to meet: The regular monthly meeting of the municipal Planning Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
