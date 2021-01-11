In your town

Atlantic City

Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.

Little Egg Harbor Twp.

Build Your Own Catapult project: Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road through Jan. 20 to pick up a catapult kit. A link to the instructional video is included with each kit. All supplies are provided; tape is needed at home to complete the craft. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-294-1197.

Millville

Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.

Sea Isle City