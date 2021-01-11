In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Build Your Own Catapult project: Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road through Jan. 20 to pick up a catapult kit. A link to the instructional video is included with each kit. All supplies are provided; tape is needed at home to complete the craft. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. The book is “The Woman in the Cabin” by Ruth Ware. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree collection: Public Works will collect fresh-cut / live Christmas trees from the curb each Friday in January. Trees can also be brought to the Trash & Recycling Depot on JFK Boulevard next to the bridge. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations (including tinsel) before placing trees on the curb or bringing them to the Depot. For more information, call 609-263-6000.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book “Abandoned Not Broken,” via Zoom at 10 a.m. Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com.