In your town

Barnegat Township

Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.

Egg Harbor Township

Historical museum set to reopen: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. will reopen to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays beginning Nov. 1. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.

Galloway Township

Flag pole dedication: The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites the public 11 a.m. Nov. 14 to the dedication of the newly installed new flag pole at its headquarters at 731 Great Creek Road. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of veteran Joseph Patrick.

Longport

Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month’s featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Vineland

Ribbon-cutting gala: The public is invited to a formal ribbon-cutting gala for 13 new businesses at The Spot, 618 E. Landis Ave., at noon Friday. The event will include members of Main Street Vineland, Chamber of Commerce, andcity, county, state and federal representatives. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.

Woodbine

Trick-or-treat hours: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough’s trick-or-treat hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Also, the Recreation Commission is sponsoring a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for residents from 5 to 6:30 p.m. along the bike path between Washington and Adams avenues. For information, call 609-861-5301.

