In your town

Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.

Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

