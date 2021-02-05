In your town

Absecon
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
...suspended.....Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
...suspended til further notice.....Absecon Republican Club: The Absecon Republican Club meets fourth Mondays through Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at Villa Rifici, 308 White Horse Pike. For more information, call 609-204-0600.
...ditto.....Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual program "A Visit with Langston Hughes," Feb. 10 via Zoom. Actor and historian Keith Henley from American Historical Theatre will portray the poet. The program is free. Registration is required. To register, visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Other upcoming library programs include:
• Family Cook Night on Tuesdays, Feb. 2–May 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Families are invited to join and cook meals that acknowledge and celebrate Black life. Discussions and writing prompts will be focused on Black Lives Matter (and the pioneers within the movement). From history to present day, participants will celebrate Blackness through cooking, games and more. Visit the online programs page at www.acfpl.org or call (609) 345-2269, ext. 3050, to register.
• Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. – The book club will discuss “Begin America: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own.” The library will give out copies of the book for registrants to keep, while supplies last. The audiobook version of this title is also available to library members through hoopla digital. Visit the online programs page at www.acfpl.org or call (609) 345-2269, ext. 3075, to register.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Caesars, 2100 Pacific Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Boardwalk Committee cancels meetings: All meetings of the community group are temporarily on hold until gatherings are permitted again, according to a group spokeswoman. For more information, call 609-335-4932.
...on hold....NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
...on hold....Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Avalon
The Avalon Free Public Library and the Avalon History Center remain open with limited services, and continue with virtual programming through February via video conferencing and digital links. Library and History Center operating hours are listed below. Visits to both facilities will be limited to 20 minutes, masks are required to enter and there will be a limited occupancy to support social distancing. In addition to browsing for materials, patrons will also have access to public computers, scan/fax and copier service for sessions limited to 15 minutes.
Below please find highlighted programming through February. Participants can register ahead of time to receive the event link. A full calendar of events can be found at www.avalonfreelibrary.org.
History Center Lecture: Avalon’s High & Highfield Families
Saturday, February 6, 1pm
Join us for the virtual presentation with local historian Bruce Tell. Participants will hear about the history of the High and Highfield families, two families that have been in Cape May County since at least the 1860s and in Avalon since 1891. Registration is required. A link to join the program will be emailed to you using the email address you used to register.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at St. Brendan the Navigator Church, 5012 Dune Drive. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Barnegat Township
Bridgeton
School district honors staff: Bridgeton Public Schools announced the recipients of the Governor’s Teachers of the Year and the Governor’s Educational Services Professionals of the Year for the 2020-21 school year. The recipients are as follows: Governor’s Teachers of the Year — Bridgeton High School: TSgt. George Linen Sr.; Broad Street School: Heather Camlin; Buckshutem Road School: Stacy Warner; Cherry Street School: Heather Engler; Dr. Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center: Michele Evans, Heather Dian; ExCEL: Elle Rivera; Indian Avenue School: Fran Ferrara; Quarter Mile Lane School: Joel Howard; West Avenue School: Warren Buirch; Governor’s Educational Services Professionals of the Year 0151— Bridgeton High School: Dr. Amanda Ijeoma Alexandria Nnachetam; Broad Street School: Elsie Figueroa; Buckshutem Road School: Jeffrey Hyson; Cherry Street School: Temika Langston-Myers; Dr. Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center: Olga Carlson; Indian Avenue School: Meredith Wuzzardo; Quarter Mile Lane School: Kristi Schoppe; West Avenue School: Rebecca Burgoon.
...on hold...Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
...on hold...Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Buena Borough
Buena Vista Township
....on hold....Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May
Cape May Court House
Dennis Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor City
..on hold...Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
...kinda old...PAL provides childcare for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state's Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time ECCAP is covering 100 percent of childcare costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of your income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
...on hold...Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger's syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Estell Manor
...on hold....Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Folsom
....on hold...Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsomborough.com
....on hold....Clerk's office offers evening hours: The Borough Clerk's office is open until 7 p.m. on Mondays. For information, call 609-561-3178.
....on hold....Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Galloway Township
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Church by the Bay, 244 E. White Horse Pike. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
....on hold....Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
....on hold....Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Hammonton
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-0 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Lacey Township
Linwood
....on hold....Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
....on hold.....Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Build Your Own Catapult project: Teens and tweens are invited to stop by the local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road through Jan. 20 to pick up a catapult kit. A link to the instructional video is included with each kit. All supplies are provided; tape is needed at home to complete the craft. Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-294-1197.
Scholarship applications accepted: Local students who will graduate high school this year, or who are currently attending college or plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund with amounts up to $20,000 available for higher education costs. Applications and instructions for applying are available at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to apply is April 15. Board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
....on hold.....Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. There are two parking spots, located in front of the visitor lot. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up as a courtesy to and for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Margate
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Qualifications include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and a 250-300-word written essay based on the following prompt: If I had to describe the year 2020 in one word, it would be ..... Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Winners will be announced in June. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
New teenage baseball league: The Margate Baseball League is starting a teenage division and is seeking interested players ages 13-16 who are residents of Atlantic, Cape May or Ocean counties. Games will be played against in-house and outside teams. Travel team options will also be available. For more information, email margatebaseball@comcast.net or visit Margatebaseball-NJ on Facebook.
Mays Landing
Hamilton Township Police Department Acquires Permanent Prescription Drop Box
Local Police Department Helps Combat Prescription Drug Misuse by Offering Safe Drug Disposal
Mays Landing, NJ- 01/29/2021 Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC), a substance misuse prevention coalition has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department(Atlantic County) helping them secure a permanent prescription drop box for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired medications. The box is located inside the police department at 6101 13th St, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. It will be available to the public 24/7.
Hamilton Township Police Departments Chief Ciambrone and Det. Armitage along with Join together Atlantic Counties, Brian J. Wilson have worked eagerly to provide this much needed service to the local community.
Chief Ciambrone is pleased to be able to work with community outreach organizations, such as Join Together Atlantic County (JTAC) in order to provide resources that assist in reducing the misuse of prescription medication. He stated the police department has previously participated in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events and we recognized the need to continuously assist our residents in properly deposing of unused medications. Wilson stated that properly securing and disposing of your medications are important steps in helping to prevent the theft and diversion of powerful opioid medications. Wilson also stated that safely securing and properly disposing of medication is key in helping to extinguish this opioid epidemic.
Permanent drop boxes and the awareness campaigns surrounding them are an important part of reducing the misuse of prescription medication. 2 in 5 teenagers believe prescription drugs are “much safer” than illegal drugs. Every day in the U.S. 2,500 youths take a prescription pain reliever for the purpose of getting high for the first time. Cleaning out medicine cabinets will reduce the number of prescriptions available for abuse. Wilson commends Chief Ciambrone and Det. Armitage and the entire Hamilton Township Police Department for taking the initiative to help protect our environment and keep our communities safe by offering the public a safe way to dispose of their medications preventing accidental poising and substance misuse.
The prescription drop box was purchased by JTAC with funds through New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services. For more information about JTAC please visit www.jtacnj.org or call 609-272-0101 ext. 22.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. March 31 at VFW Post 220, 1209 Route 50. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. All donors will have temperatures checked prior to admittance. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code vfw220.
....on hold.....Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Middle Township
....on hold.....American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman's Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for February is "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
....on hold.....Poetry workshops: Local author and poet R.G. Evans facilitates poetry nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. Ages 18 and older are welcome. The event is free to attend. For information, call 856-825-7087.
....on hold.....Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez.toastmastersclubs.org
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
....on hold.....Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
New Gretna
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 in New Gretna is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Northfield
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Harvey D. Johnson American Legion Post 295, 232 W. Mill Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
...on hold.....Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
....on hold.....Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Community Center, 900 Central Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is conducting its annual "Food is Love, Share Some Love" winter food drive through Feb. 28 to benefit the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in the community. Canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items and supermarket gift cards are needed. Bring donations to: Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; and Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Ocean Township
Pleasantville
Sunday, Jan. 24
Bishop's birthday celebration: Grace Tabernacle Church invites the community to join in a virtual 75th birthday celebration for Bishop Wondell Johnson at 6 p.m. Sunday via the church's Facebook and YouTube sites. Send live shout outs by following the link at gracetabernaclenj.org.
....on hold....NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS: 12 a.m.; The Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism takes place over Presidents Day Weekend in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, however due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, we are sorry to say we have cancelled our 2021 event for everyone's safety.In an effort to continue raising Autism Awareness and funds,we are launching our Around the World in 80 Days campaign.Our Polar Bear will be leaving Sea Isle City, NJon Thanksgiving Day with the goal of making it Around the Worldor 24,901 miles and back home by Sunday, February 14. For every $10 donated towards our organization, our polar bear will move 1 Mile!Please help us move our Polar Bear Around the World!We appreciate your generosity and support!Donate Today at www.givebutter.com/PolarBearRunWalk2021Proceeds benefit Special Services Schools, Autism Support Groups,and Families of Special Needs Children. Polar Bear Run/ Walk for Autism, 4222 Park Road, Sea Isle City. Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism, info@polarbearrunwalkforautism.com, 609-263-3458. https://www.polarbearrunwalkforautism.com/home.
2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.
OTHER USEFUL BEACH TAG INFO:
• The pre-season beach tag rate of $20 expires May 15, at which time the regular seasonal rate of $25 will resume.
• 2021 Veterans Beach Tags will be available starting April 1.
• Beach tags are required on Sea Isle City’s beaches from Memorial Day Weekend thru Labor Day for all beach-goers age 12 and older.
• In addition to in-person purchases, you can order 2021 Seasonal Beach Tags by submitting a completed “Beach Tag Application Form” with your beach tag payment. Beach Tags purchased via an Application Form can be picked-up at the Welcome Center Beach Tag Office after April 1. CLICK HERE to print an Application Form.
2021 beach tags on sale: 2021 municipal beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each through May 15 at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Only cash or checks are accepted for beach tag payments at the Welcome Center. Tags are also available 24/7 at the vending machine in the lobby of City Hall. The machine accepts cash only and does not give change.
Girl Scout cookie sale: Sea Isle City Girl Scout Troop 41012 will sell Girl Scout cookies outside of the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the end of the month, weather permitting. For more information or to participate in the virtual cookie sale, call the troop leaders at 609-408-8262 or 609-374-6208.
Girl Scout cookie sale: Sea Isle City Girl Scout Troop 41012 will sell Girl Scout cookies outside of the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Boulevard, on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., starting January 30 through the month of February (weather permitting). So, please stop-by and buy a box or two – or more – of delicious cookies and support our local Girl Scouts!
Troop 41012 is also conducting a Virtual Cookie Sale, during which customers can place orders by using the web-link or QR code below, and then pick-up their cookies on Saturday, February 13, between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., outside of the Welcome Center. If you don’t want cookies for yourself, you can use the same links to make a donation to the scout’s “Cookie Share” program.
For more info about Girl Scout Troop 41012 or their 2021 Cookie Sale, please phone their Troop Leaders at 609-408-8262 or 609-374-6208.
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
....on hold....NAMI Support Group meets: Parents and caregivers of a loved one with mental illness are welcome to attend a meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness from 10 to 11:30 a.m. second Saturdays at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Stone Harbor
....on hold.....2nd tuesdays — Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
....on hold.....Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
....on hold.....Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
Book discussion: The Woman's Club of Vineland invites the public to join its discussion of the book "Abandoned Not Broken," 10 a.m. via Zoom on Feb. 18. The author is local businessman Rob Johnson. For information on how to participate, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com/.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Wildwood
....on hold.....Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Volunteer Fire Company, 7100 Pacific Ave. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Woodbine