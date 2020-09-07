Egg Harbor City
Community food distribution: A free food distribution event will be held beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Park on Buffalo Avenue. The program will last until food runs out. The event is sponsored by Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, Safe Return and Navigator Resource Center.
Egg Harbor Township
Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in its two-day American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in its Asbury Road Fellowship Hall. Appointments are preferred. To sign up, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc. Donors will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips.
Pleasantville
Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Beautification Awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for their 33rd annual Beautification Awards. Local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching appearance will be considered. Nomination forms are available at the Welcome Center’s walk-up window, in the lobby of City Hall, and at seaislecitynj.us. All nomination forms must be submitted by Wednesday. Winners will receive hand-painted plaques and gift certificates to Seagrove Nursery in Ocean View. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Stafford Township
Townwide yard sale: Residents are invited to participate in a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13. For more information, call 609-597-1000 or visit StaffordNJ.gov.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Sept. 12 at the corner of Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.
