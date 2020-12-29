In your town

Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Soup sale: The Millville Woman’s Club offers soup for sale as a club fundraiser. Orders for Cabbage Soup, Chicken Noodle, Hamburger Vegetable, Italian Wedding, Moldavian Vegetable and Vegetarian Kale can be made until Jan. 8 at a cost of $8/quart. New England Clam Chowder will be offered for $10/quart. Pickup will be from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Millville Woman’s Club, 300 E St. For information, call Jane Christy at 856-825-0066.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Sea Isle City Police Department and the United Methodist Church will co-host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is open to the public. Appointments are required. No walk-ups are permitted. To register, visit redcross.org.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The club meets via Zoom, but has headquarters at 677 S. Main Road. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or like the group on Facebook.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers and ambassadors ages 16 and older interested in aiding physically disabled and senior citizen residents. Volunteers will be dispatched after snowfall ends and when accumulation is at least two inches or more. Volunteers will assist in removing snow from sidewalks and car access areas. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, which is available on the Public Works page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.