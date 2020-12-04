In your town

Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Properties will be judged Dec. 10. To register, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.

Stafford Township

Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.

Tuckerton

Toy drive: Bring a new, unwrapped holiday gift for a local child in need and receive complimentary admission to the Tuckerton Seaport Lighthouse during December. Gifts for ages newborn through young teens are needed by Dec. 14. A donation box will be available at the Welcome Booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.

Vineland