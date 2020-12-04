In your town

Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year’s contest will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is “A Night in Paris.” The contestants are: Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Northfield
Warm Winter Drive: Beth Israel is holding a winter accessory drive to help community members in need. Bring donations of new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks to the synagogue at 2501 Shore Road. For more information, visit bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Pleasantville
Free coat giveaway: Grace Tabernacle Church at 224 Shadeland Ave., invites the community to its free coat giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. There will be sizes for men, women and children available, while supplies last. If you would like to donate items before the event, bring coats to the drop box at 300 Shadeland Ave. For information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Sea Isle City
Mayor’s Holiday Toy & Food Drive: Donations for Mayor Len Desiderio’s 28th annual Holiday Toy & Food Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be delivered to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns 4601 Landis Ave., 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, 4301 Landis Ave., Ricks Breakfast House, 6114 Landis Ave., Sands Department Store, 6208 Landis Ave., KIX Package Goods, 63rd Street, and the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcomed. For more information, call 263-4461, ext. 1245.
Holiday lighting contest: Residents and businesses are invited to enter the annual holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Recreation Office and the Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded to the top three properties. Registration is required by Dec. 9. Properties will be judged Dec. 10. To register, call 609-263-6163 or 609-263-0050.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573 or 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Tuckerton
Toy drive: Bring a new, unwrapped holiday gift for a local child in need and receive complimentary admission to the Tuckerton Seaport Lighthouse during December. Gifts for ages newborn through young teens are needed by Dec. 14. A donation box will be available at the Welcome Booth from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. For information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
Vineland
Donations sought for Veterans Home: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting items for Christmas gifts to donate to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. For more information, call 856-696-3944 visit the Facebook page.
Wildwood Crest
Holiday food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Bring donations before Dec. 19 to Crest Pier Recreation Center or Borough Hall. For information, call 609-523-0202.
