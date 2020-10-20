In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Bridgeton
Students receive 'Bulldog of the Month' award: Dr. Keith Miles, superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools, honored 11 district students at the Oct. 13 Board of Education meeting at Bridgeton High School. Honorees included: Broad Street School — Daysha Martinez Bautista, grade K, and Kenya V. Lopez, grade 8; Buckshutem Road School — Kavia Howell, grade 8; Cherry Street School — Ta’Niyrah Wilmore, grade 1; ExCEL — Alexandra Zaragoza Ramirez, grade 8; Dr. Geraldyn O. Foster Early Childhood Center — Jadiel Hernandez, grade Pre-K; Indian Avenue School — Edi Lopes Zacarias, grade K; Quarter Mile Lane School — Briana Vaquero, grade 8; West Avenue School — Luis Gomez Morales, grade 1; Bridgeton High School — Francheska Vera Gonzalez, grade 12, and Domitris Mosley, grade 12.
Egg Harbor City
Coat drive: The Egg Harbor City Community School is holding a fall coat drive through Friday. Coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to those in need in the community. Bring your gently-used coats and new hats and gloves to the EHC Community School, 730 Havana Ave. For information, call 609-965-1034.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Veterans museum open: The Veterans United Military Memorial Museum at 5576 Route 9 is open to the public on weekends through Veterans Day. Arrangements also will be made any time for groups or organizations with reservations. The museum was established in 1985 with the goal of highlighting the achievements of service men and women and includes military artifacts. For information, visit vummm.org or call Jim Comis at 609-296-2210.
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month's featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For more informatin, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman's Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.
Sea Isle City
Historical Museum reopens: The Sea Isle City Historical Museum, located on the first floor of the public library at 4800 Central Ave., has reopened to the public with the following hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays; 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Wildwood Crest
Commissioners meeting moved: The Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday will be held at the Crest Pier Recreation Center instead of Borough Hall. The change of venue has been made to accommodate space needed for a presentation of plans for the old library building located at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. The meeting will be held in the Crest Pier gymnasium, with seating spaced to promote social distancing. All those attending the meeting will be required to wear masks. The meeting will be capped at 150 people total. For information, call 609-729-8040.
