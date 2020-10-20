In your town

Commissioners meeting moved: The Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday will be held at the Crest Pier Recreation Center instead of Borough Hall. The change of venue has been made to accommodate space needed for a presentation of plans for the old library building located at Wisteria Road and Ocean Avenue. The meeting will be held in the Crest Pier gymnasium, with seating spaced to promote social distancing. All those attending the meeting will be required to wear masks. The meeting will be capped at 150 people total. For information, call 609-729-8040.