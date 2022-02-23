In Your Town

Absecon

Atlantic City Captain Table’s Reception to benefit local food banks: The Community Food Bank of New Jersey-Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, will host the Captain’s Table reception at the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. The evening of food, cocktails and desserts will be held at the Atlantic City Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3. More than 20 chefs from across Southern New Jersey will serve their signature meals. Proceeds will be equally shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey and Let Us Eat, Please, to support local hunger relief efforts. Tickets are $125 per person and includes admission to the boat show. To purchase tickets, visit give.cfbnj.org/CaptainsTable.

Job skills lab: Library card holders can get free help with online jobs searches, how to write a resume, filling out an application and other skills from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, main learning center, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Those who wish to attend the lab must register in advance by calling 609-345-2269, ext. 3060.

Hammonton

Community cleanup: Residents, civic groups and organization are invited to participate in a community cleanup event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. The meeting spot is the Hammonton Canoe Club, 100 Sports Drive. The event is hosted by the Hammonton Education Association, the municipal Green Committee and Town Council. To register, visit https://bit.ly.cleanupMarch5.

Linwood

Veteran’s collection: The second annual veteran’s collection in honor of Mainland Regional High School teacher Josephine Carney will take place through Feb. 28. Items needed are large coloring books, markers, crayons, and colored pencils, crossword puzzles and word game books. Bring items to the porch bins or ship to 6 Wabash Ave. in Linwood. All items will be donated to the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. For information, call Luca Cocchi at 609-513-1075.

Longport

Herb Stern Scholarship Fund opens applications for 2022 awards: A total of up to $25,000 in scholarships from the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will be granted to eligible Longport resident students who graduate high school this year or who are now in college or graduate school. Longport students can find the application online at longportscholarshipfund.com. The deadline to return completed forms, along with the required supporting documentation, is April 1.

Library art exhibit: Works by students at the William H. Ross School can be viewed through February at the Longport Library Art Gallery, 2305 Atlantic Ave. The exhibit is free and can be seen during regular library hours. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, except on Tuesdays when it is open to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.

Ocean City

Food is Love food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is kicking off its 2022 Food Is Love drive and collecting donations through Feb. 28. The drive will collect non-perishable food items, laundry and dish detergent, as well as Shoprite and ACME gift cards, which will be donated to the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in Ocean City to provide for local needy families. Bring donations to any of the following real estate offices: Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St.; Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information or a complete list of items needed, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.

Somers Point

Grace Place Food Pantry: Grace Lutheran Church at 11 E. Dawes Ave. hosts an ecumenical food pantry for residents of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week. The pantry is closed the first full week of each month. For more information, call 609-927-9982.

Stafford Township

High school spring musical: Southern Regional Theatre Company will stage “All Shook Up” 7 p.m. March 2-5 at the Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center in the senior high school. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets in advance visit srtickets.net. Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour before the performance.

SRHS Athletic Hall of Fame: Applications for a Southern Regional High School alumni athlete/former coach need to be submitted to the Southern Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee by Feb. 28. Applications are available at the school website.