In your town

Atlantic City 

Print, copy and fax services: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center will provide residents with free services if you need to print, copy or send a fax. Call to schedule a time to visit the office, located at 201 Melrose Ave. For information, call 609-236-8800.

Brigantine

Knights of Columbus store: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. The community may donate small items during those hours. Large items and furniture can not be accepted. The store is open to the public. For information, call 609-266-2123. 

Longport

Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. 

Sea Isle City                         

400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call Ed at 215-300-0561, JB at 609-263-9357, Joe at 609-545-8791, Ann at 609-263-1636, or Rocky at 609-263-1271. 

Tuckerton 

 
Fall craft fair: Tuckerton United Methodist Church will host a Fall Craft & Vendor Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 134 N. Green St. The rain date for the outdoor event is Oct. 17. There will be new and handmade items for sale. Vendor opportunities are still available and can be reserved by calling Carol at 609-296-9610 or email tuckertonumc@gmail.com.

West Cape May

Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough wide yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. The event is sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.

Woodbine

Car show date set: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce ninth annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 along the 3-mile bike path on Route 550. The rain date is Oct. 11. A portion of this year's proceeds will be donated to CASA of Cape May & Atlantic Counties as well as to a scholarship fund for local residents. There is still room for vendors, swap meet vendors and exhibitors. For information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088.

 

