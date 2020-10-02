In your town

Car show date set: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce ninth annual Car Show and Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 along the 3-mile bike path on Route 550. The rain date is Oct. 11. A portion of this year's proceeds will be donated to CASA of Cape May & Atlantic Counties as well as to a scholarship fund for local residents. There is still room for vendors, swap meet vendors and exhibitors. For information, call Lisa Fisher at 609-780-3088.