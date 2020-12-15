In your town

Absecon
Church raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish hosts a weekly raffle for $500 through the Cyrenean Club with proceeds benefiting the church. Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year. Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Purchase a ticket by Jan. 10. Send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. For questions, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0.
Atlantic City
Addiction prevention group hosts holiday event: Recovery Force of Atlantic County invites the Brown’s Park community to its second annual Hope for the Holidays event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Baltic and Kentucky avenues. The event will include Santa and gifts, a holiday meal, Elmo, a holiday stocking and cards and hot cocoa and cookies. Recovery Force staff and representatives of intervention organizations will provide resources to manage risks for avoiding substance use and information about mental health disorders. For information, visit recoveryforce.org/ bepartofthehope.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The Tom Park KofC Store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Small items may be donated during those hours. Large items and furniture can no longer be accepted.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Monica Nask will be featured through Dec. 31. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Miss Holly City pageant: Twelve contestants will vie for the title of 2020 Miss Holly City. This year’s contest will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakeside Middle School’s Performing Arts Center with a limited live audience. The theme is “A Night in Paris.” The contestants are Kalani Flores, Ozlem Akilli, Megan Hallenbeck, Alaysia Coursey, Aurora Ryan, Kayla Biauce, Mackenzie Moore, Emily Thompson, Johnay Ball, Kelsea Martinez, Taylor Hastings and Paige Risley. For information, visit mhs.millville.org
Sea Isle City
Holiday pet costume contest: The Recreation Office will host a virtual pet costume contest in partnership with the Cape May County Animal Shelter. Participants can upload photos of the pets wearing holiday costumes to the Recreation Office Facebook page through Friday, or email photos to sicrec@seaislecitynj.us. Prizes will go to the winners. For more information, call 609-263-0050.
Stafford Township
Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573.
Wildwood Crest
Holiday Lights Walk: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department invite the community to a Holiday Lights Walk 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Walkers will meet at Rambler Road and New Jersey Avenue and take about a 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view holiday and Christmas light displays. Participation is free, but registration is encouraged by sending an email to lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org. Walkers should wear face coverings and should social distance as much as possible during the event. In case of bad weather, the walk will be held Dec. 22. For more information, call 609-523-0202.
Holiday food drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive for the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Bring donations before Dec. 19 to Crest Pier Recreation Center or Borough Hall. For information, call 609-523-0202.
{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!