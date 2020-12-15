In your town

Coat drive: PBA Local 297 and Stafford Recreation are collecting new, unwrapped gifts and new winter coats for boys and girls, newborn through age 18, to benefit those in need in the community. Bring donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21 at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 774 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8573.

Holiday Lights Walk: The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Recreation Department invite the community to a Holiday Lights Walk 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Walkers will meet at Rambler Road and New Jersey Avenue and take about a 30-minute walk along Sunset Lake and the surrounding neighborhood to view holiday and Christmas light displays. Participation is free, but registration is encouraged by sending an email to lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org. Walkers should wear face coverings and should social distance as much as possible during the event. In case of bad weather, the walk will be held Dec. 22. For more information, call 609-523-0202.