Egg Harbor Township

Blood drive: Asbury United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in its two-day American Red Cross blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in its Asbury Road Fellowship Hall. Appointments are preferred. To sign up, call 800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code asburyumc. Donors will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut from Sports Clips.

Lacey Township

Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com

Mullica Township

Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.

Pleasantville

Food giveaway: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers its Community Garden Free Food Program each Tuesday through the end of September. Boxes are distributed at 11 a.m. Those who register are guaranteed a box and prompt pickup is expected. Food is distributed until the supply is exhausted. No financial documentation is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.

Vineland

Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Saturday at Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club, call 856-696-3944 or visit the facebook page.

Wildwood Crest

Annual community yard sale: The 18th annual borough wide yard sale, postponed from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is expected to feature numerous yard sale locations throughout the borough. To participate, download applications at wildwoodcrest.org. There is no fee but those planning to host a sale location must fill out and submit a registration form. Those with registered sale locations will receive free pickup of bulk trash, metal, electronics and rigid plastics. Maps will not be available for this year's event. For more information, call Public Works at 609-522-7446.

