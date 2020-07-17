Absecon
Living Room Read program: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts a virtual poetry and spoken word session via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Janet Bodoff. Spectators are welcome. Spots to read are limited and available on a first come first served basis. Readers must register by 5 p.m. the day of the event. For registration information and more details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Children, teens summer reading program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 15. Children and teenagers of all ages are invited to participate. To register, visit acfpl.readsquared.com or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050. Those who register for programs will be provided with instructions and Zoom meeting details.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mail submissions to GEHTHS, 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Galloway Township
Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring your own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The “Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies” program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
V.A. Outreach Program: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host a V. A. Outreach Program from 4 to 6 p.m. third Tuesdays of each month inside Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. Veterans Administration outreach specialists will answer questions, offer guidance and explain what services the V. A. offers. The program is free and available to all U.S. veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, call 609-330-3307.
Farmers market: The municipal farmers market hosted by the Chamber of Commerce & Revitalization is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Excursion Park, JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 609-263-9090 or visit seaislechamber.com.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Movies in the Plaza: Families are invited to free movie nights under the stars beginning at sunset each Tuesday through Aug. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. July 7: “Lady and the Tramp”; July 14: “Toy Story 4”; July 21: “The Star”; July 28: “Abominable”; Aug. 11: “The Incredibles”; Aug. 18: “Pinocchio”; Aug. 25: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest{div class=”detail-content”}{div class=”detail-item”}Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits,officials announced. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.