In your town

Atlantic City
Clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men's clothing as well as personal care items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other food items. The center was founded by Second Baptist Church to help those in need in the community. This is an ongoing project. The public may bring donated items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Commercial Township
Road rally event: The Mauricetown Historical Society is sponsoring the inaugural Down Jersey Road Rally on May 8. Each vehicle will have a team consisting of a driver and a navigator. Course guidelines will be given to each team upon arrival. Prizes will be awarded for the most correct answers. The cost to participate is $30 per vehicle. Registration is due by April 30. For more information or to register, visit mauricetownhistoricalsociety.org
Egg Harbor City
Arbor Day program: SustainableEHC, the city’s green team, will hold a brief Arbor Day ceremony at noon Friday in front of City Hall at 500 London Ave. The city will plant a weeping redbud tree in memory of residents who have died from COVID-19. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. For more information, call 609-457-2514, or visit SustainableEHC.org.
Youth soccer camp for girls: A four-day soccer camp for girls ages 8-14 who want to learn the fundamentals of soccer will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School athletic fields. The camp is run by Coach Christian Wiech and the assistant coaches of the Egg Harbor Township High School girls’ soccer program. High School senior members of the EHTHS girls soccer team will serve as junior coaches under the coaching staff and act as role models of sportsmanship and teamwork for participants. Camp will be organized into daily skill focuses with a snack break followed by small-sided games. Awards to be given out upon completion of camp. The cost is $125 per participant with a $10 discount price if you sign up before May 31. Each additional participating family member is $75. The fee includes a Soccer Spirit Gear T-shirt. For information, visit oncoursesystems.com/school/webpage/11191365/1140573 or email wiechc@eht.k12.nj.us.
Historical museum open: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum at 6647 West Jersey Ave. is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required in the museum and library building. Sanitizing stations are located throughout the museum. For information, visit GEHTHSmuseum.org.
Hammonton
Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of students from the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School will be featured through April. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Mahjongg lessons: Beth El Synagogue will offer mahjongg lessons for four Thursdays beginning June 10 at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 for the entire four weeks. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is needed to participate. For more information, call 609-823-2725.
Millville
Boutique/Sweet event: The public is invited to the second Boutique Day and Sweet Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Millville Woman's Club, 300 E St. The sale will feature vintage jewelry, hats, scarves, purses, wallets, jewelry boxes, perfumes, soaps, lotions, candles and small collectibles. In addition, there will be cakes, cookies and candies for sale.
Northfield
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, has reopened morning bingo. Games are played every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Arbor Day ceremony: The Environmental Commission, Garden Club and Historical Society will host their annual Arbor Day event at noon Friday at 44th Street and Landis Avenue. Two new sycamore trees will be dedicated to the community. The program will include a poetry reading.
Somers Point
Historical Society flea market: Vendors are needed for the Historical Society's flea market from 10 a. m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in the parking lot of Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road. The market is limited to 40 vendors at a cost of $25 per 8 foot space. To register for the event go to somerspointhistory.org and click 'flea market.' Registration is due by May 13. No vendors will be taken the day of the event. The rain date for the event is May 22. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Tuckerton
Greenwood Cemetery public meeting: The annual public meeting of the Greenwood Cemetery Association will be held 7 p.m. May 12 at the Masoic Lodge, 122 Church St. Topics include the condition of the ground, and management and business affairs. Attendance is limited by space restrictions. To RSVP, call 609-296-2886.
Vineland
Book/plant sale: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its next book and flats of garden plants sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at its clubhouse at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The community is invited. If you would like to donate new or used books in good condition, call 856-696-3944 and leave a message.
Woodbine
Free trees: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state's tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the bike path gazebo at Washington and DeHirsch avenues. There will be an initial offering of five trees per resident, while supplies last. For more information, call 609-861-5301.