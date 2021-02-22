In your town

Absecon
St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.
Atlantic City
Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual book club 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Begin America: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own.” The library will give out copies of the book for registrants to keep, while supplies last. Visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, to register.
Brigantine
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Bowls of Hope fundraiser: Atlantic Christian School has kicked off its eighth annual Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser and the proceeds will benefit the school and the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch. Because of the pandemic, the school will not host an in-person event and will instead sell a restaurant coupon card for $20 to receive a free soup at 15 participating area restaurants. The coupon cards can be used until May 31. Visit ACSEHT.ORG/BOHCARD for details. The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive through the end of February to collect cans of soup and other non-perishables for the food bank. For more information, call 609-653-1199 or email psantos@acseht.org.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website. The works of local artist Kate Subranni will be featured through February. A different local artist is featured each month. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Margate Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program that will award two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors residing in Margate/Longport and who have attended local city schools. Applicants must also include the submission of three specific references, a list of activities and awards and a 250-300-word written essay with a pre-determined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6 and will not be accepted in person. Winners will be announced in June. Applications and more information are available through the high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mays Landing
Prescription drop box at police station: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, has partnered with Hamilton Township Police Department to locate a permanent prescription drop box inside police headquarters for the public to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications. The box is available to the public 24/7 at 6101 13th St.
Millville
Book club: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its monthly book discussion 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the clubhouse at 300 E St. The book for February is “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. If interested in joining the discussion, call Eloise Sulzman at 856-691-7434.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is conducting its annual “Food is Love, Share Some Love” winter food drive through February to benefit the Ecumenical Food Cupboard in the community. Canned and non-perishable food items, personal care items and supermarket gift cards are needed. Bring donations to: Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, 109 34th St. and 901 Simpson Ave.; RE/MAX at The Shore, 3301 Bay Ave.; Fox Real Estate, 894 Brighton by the Beach; Monihan Realty, 717 Battersea Road and 3201 Central Ave.; and Long & Foster Real Estate, 14 E. 9th St. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com.
Sea Isle City
Vaccine registration assistance program: Local residents needing assistance to register for the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Welcome Center Tourism Office at 609-263-8687, ext. 105, from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. If asked to leave a voice message, give your name and phone number and your call will be returned in the order it was received.
Stafford Township
SRHS Spring musical: Southern Regional High School presents its spring theater production “Tuck Everlasting, The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The production this year will be available for live stream only for free, but the audience will have to pre-register for a link at: srsdtheater.com
Vineland
Woman’s Club book sale: The community is invited to browse for reading materials at the Woman’s Club of Vineland book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 and 6 at 677 S. Main Road. All prices are $1 or less. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, call 856-696-3955 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Wildwood Crest
Volunteers needed for snow removal program: The borough is currently seeking volunteers ages 16 and older to aid physically disabled and senior citizen residents with snow removal from their properties. Residents wishing to receive assistance with snow removal are required to fill out an application, available on the Public Works page at wildwoodcrest.org. For more information, call Sarah Steiner 609-522-7446.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings program: Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will participate in the state’s tree recovery campaign with the Arbor Day Foundation and distribute free seedlings to residents. The distribution is tentatively set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1. For more information, call 609-861-5301.