In your town

Absecon

St. Elizabeth’s weekly raffle: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish continues one of its staple fundraisers, the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500. New patrons can purchase tickets for less than $52. Drawings occur on Tuesdays. For more information, call 609-641-1480, ext. 0, or email SetonAbsecon.org/Cyrenean-Club.

Atlantic City

Black History Month program: The Atlantic City Free Public Library will host a virtual book club 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Begin America: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own.” The library will give out copies of the book for registrants to keep, while supplies last. Visit the online programs page at acfpl.org or call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, to register.

Brigantine

Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. To make an appointment or for more information, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Egg Harbor Township