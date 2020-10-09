In your town

Atlantic City
Winter clothing drive: Turning Point Day Center for the Homeless at 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Ave. is accepting donations of gently used men’s clothing. The public may bring items to the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This is an ongoing project. For information, call 609-246-6080.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Egg Harbor City
Coat drive: The Egg Harbor City Community School is holding a fall coat drive through Oct. 23. Coats, hats and gloves will be distributed to those in need in the community. Bring gently-used coats and new hats and gloves to the EHC Community School, 730 Havana Ave. For information, call 609-965-1034.
Longport
Library art exhibit: The Longport Public Library invites residents to view a virtual art exhibit on display at its website through Oct. 31. This month’s featured local artist is Carole Couzens. For more informatin, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Millville
Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.
Mullica Township
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Sea Isle City
400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call 609-263-9357.
West Cape May
Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.
