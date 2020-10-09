In your town

Millville

Meatball sub and book sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will host its annual meatball sub sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 300 E St. The book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be meatball subs for $5 each, as well as containers of meatballs in sauce, each container also $5. To place orders, call Joan Fauver at 609-579-0794. For information about the book sale, call Barbara Westog at 856-327-2790.

Mullica Township

Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.

Sea Isle City

400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call 609-263-9357.

West Cape May

Borough yard sale: The 13th annual borough yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. There are no fees or permits needed to participate. Sellers are encouraged to put up signs directing shoppers to their location. To be included on the list, register at Borough Hall or call 609-884-1005, ext. 100. To view a master list of all yard sale properties, visit westcapemay.us.