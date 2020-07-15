Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club ‘Donate Your Commute’ campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Egg Harbor Township
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring your own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418.
Sea Isle City
Be a beachcomber guide: Volunteers are needed to lead one-hour beach eco-tours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from July to early September. Training and orientation will be provided. For more information, call Abby Powell, tour director, at 215-595-4601 or email abbyp2006@aol.com.
Vineland
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club’s headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit dooww.com.
Wildwood Crest
Planning Board to meet: The regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 5 at Borough Hall. For information, call 609-729-8089.
Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled all July shows in its 2020 Summer Music Series due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
Christmas in July canceled: The borough will not hold its Christmas in July Festival, previously scheduled for July 25, due to outdoor gathering limits,officials announced. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {p align=”center”}
