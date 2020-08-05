Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Barnegat Township
New location for farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale, The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Blood Drive: The community is invited to donate blood at the Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road. For information or to make an appointment, email dgenter@acseht.org.
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Galloway Township
Green market: Shop for local produce, baked goods, local honey, flowers and more at the Galloway Green Market, open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3 at Historic Smithville Village Greene, 615 E. Moss Mill Road. Face coverings are required and shoppers should bring your own bags. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Moonlight movies: The community is invited to watch a movie on the beach from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27. Rain dates are Fridays. The "Thrilling Thursday Moonlight Movies" program is held between Granville and Huntington avenues in front of Lucy the Elephant. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-822-1129 or visit margatehasmore.com.
North Wildwood
Sidewalk Chalk Festival: Families are invited to take part in a socially-distant Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the grounds at Wildwood Catholic Academy, 1500 Central Ave. Advance registration is required. Spaces will be limited to 60, in compliance with social distancing. There is a $10 registration fee. Registration fee is per space, not per individual; family groups may register for one $10 fee. Chalk will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. Some drinks and snacks will be provided. Award certificates will be given for best of show, first, second and third place and honorable mentions. For information and to register, email nuss@capetrinitycatholic.org.
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
