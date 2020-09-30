In your town

Knights of Columbus store: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. The community may donate small items during those hours. Large items and furniture can not be accepted. The store is open to the public. For information, call 609-266-2123.

Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Participants will be equipped with grabbers, gloves, recycling and trash bags, vests and masks. The cleanup is designed to engage students who are currently attending school remotely to be involved in supporting their school and community. Students, and their virtual classmates, must sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.