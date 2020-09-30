In your town

Absecon
Call for artists: The 6th annual Art in the Park hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at Heritage Park, Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 18. Local and regional artists and crafters will present works for sale. Masks and social distancing will be required. Vendor space is available, with RSVP due by Oct. 7. For details, visit facebook.com/abseconarts.
Atlantic City
Get tutoring assistance: Students can receive free, on-demand tutoring help from an online service provided by the Atlantic City Free Public Library. Live Homework Help is for students in grades K-12 and those taking introductory level college courses. Students can access the resource from a computer at the library, or, if they are Atlantic City Library card holders, from their home computer. English and Spanish-speaking tutors are available seven days a week. The tutors are certified teachers, college professors, professional tutors, graduate students and undergraduate students. For information, call Youth Services Librarian Terri Carpenter at 609-345-2269, ext. 3051, or email tcarpenter@acfpl.org.
Barnegat Township
Farmers market: The 2020 farmers market is held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October across from the firehouse in the gated field at Birsdsall Street. The market will open from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for seniors and immune compromised individuals. For information, call the Recreation Office at 609-698-0080, ext. 122.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus store: The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. The community may donate small items during those hours. Large items and furniture can not be accepted. The store is open to the public. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Egg Harbor City
Community cleanup: The Coalition for a Safe Community will sponsor a community cleanup with local sixth- and seventh-grade students 1:45 p.m. Oct. 9. Students learning at home or learning remotely are invited to join their classmates in person at the Egg Harbor City Community School before they fan out into the neighborhood to pick up litter, trash and recyclables. Participants will be equipped with grabbers, gloves, recycling and trash bags, vests and masks. The cleanup is designed to engage students who are currently attending school remotely to be involved in supporting their school and community. Students, and their virtual classmates, must sign up with their teacher to participate. For information, call Community School Principal Jack Griffith at 609-965-1034.
Info sought about Weekstown School: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is gathering information about the former Weekstown School. If you know somebody who attended the school or have any information or photos, call 609-965-2413.
Northfield
Beth Israel Sukkot service and pizza picnic: The community is invited to join Rabbi David M. Weis for a Sukkot service and pizza picnic 5:30 p.m. Friday on the lawn at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. Social distancing guidelines and CDC requirements will be followed, including masks. Families must bring a blanket and/or chairs. Following the service, families may take turns around the fire pit for s’mores. RSVPs are required. Call 609-631-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
Sea Isle City
400 Club fundraiser: The Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council of Saint Joseph Church are selling 400 Club raffle tickets for $100 each to benefit its charitable efforts. The grand prize is $10,000, with 10 runner up prizes of $1,000 each. The winners will be chosen during a random drawing at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the parish auditorium. For ticket information, call Ed at 215-300-0561, JB at 609-263-9357, Joe at 609-545-8791, Ann at 609-263-1636, or Rocky at 609-263-1271.
Vineland
Business grand opening: A formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place 4 p.m. Friday at the women's boutique Pretty On Purpose, 744 E. Landis Ave. The ceremony, organized by Main Street Vineland, will include attendance by Main Street Vineland, city, county, state, and federal representatives. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!