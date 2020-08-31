Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Atlantic City
Get help with resumes: Oceanside 1 Family Success Center provides free virtual resume reviews. Email your resume in Word format to oceansidefsc@gmail.com and a team will respond within three business days to set up an appointment via phone or Zoom video conference to review the resume and answer questions. For information, call 609-236-8800.
Buena Vista Township
Calendar and municipal guide: Businesses and organizations are invited to be included in the Buena Vista Township Calendar and Municipal Guide for 2021 by purchasing an ad. A discount rate is available until Sept. 25. Ad forms can be obtained at buenavistanj.com. For more information, call Special Events at 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or email specialevents@buenavistanj.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Family Paint Night Video: Watch a video to learn how to paint a seasonal flower at the monthly Family Paint Night hosted by Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., at 5 p.m. Sept 25. The program is for all ages. Register on Eventbrite or call 609- 385-6570 for more details.
Longport
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted.
Pleasantville
St. Mary’s community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Family movie night: Free “Movies Under the Stars” will take place at the Excursion Park Band Shell Friday at dusk, sponsored by the city’s Division of Tourism. Bring a beach blanket or folding chair to sit on. Social distancing should be practiced. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the coronavirus pandemic, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Vineland
Mum sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will sell mum plants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they sell out) Sept. 12 at the corner of Washington Avenue and Main Road. Each mum is $5. There will also be a collection of used books for sale. For more information about the club and its community service projects, call 856-696-3944 or visit the Facebook page.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.