Absecon
Best Flower Pot Contest garden party: The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual garden reception, held this year from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 30. Meet the artists and vote for your favorite pot. There will be packaged snacks, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Attendees can take a self guided tour of the Jonathan Pitney House. The group has announced some changes to this year's event. Masks are required and there will be a mask contest. Early admission for those over age 65 will be 5:30 p.m. There will be no entrance fee, but donations welcome. The event will be live streamed on the group's facebook page. For information, visit abseconarts.com or call 609-594-4564.
Atlantic City
Library set to reopen: Both Atlantic City Free Public Library locations. the Main Branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave., and the Richmond Avenue Branch, are open to the public with limited hours and social distancing rules. The main library is open from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The Richmond Branch is open 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning July 28. The split hours of operation give library staff an opportunity to clean and sanitize, officials said. Virtual programs and the curbside pickup service will continue as scheduled.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale, The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Summer concert series: The Rhythm in the Park Summer Concert Series will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28, weather permitting, at the Robert J. Lincoln amphitheater at Tony Canale Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Social distancing and masks are required. For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.
Lacey Township
Farmers market: The Lacey Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through October at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Road in Forked River. Masks must be worn and social distancing is enforced. For information, visit the facebook page @laceyfarmersmarket.com
Historical Society Museum schedule: The museum remains closed to the public, but appointments to visit during the week may be made through the museum’s website at longportpubliclibrary.org/historicalsociety. Masks are required and no more than two people per appointment will be admitted. Also, the Porch Store is closed for the summer. Purchases of T-shirts, coffee mugs, water tower drinking glasses, dog leashes, decals and magnets may be made through the website. The Mummers concert scheduled for August has been canceled.
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
VFW auxiliary fundraiser: The VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will host its second annual Dollar Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the lawn in front of Post 1963 at 301 JFK Blvd. The public is invited to attend and enjoy $1 hot dogs as well as other snacks. Commemorative T-shirts will also be on sale, plus there will be photo-ops with vintage military vehicles. Proceeds from Dollar Dog Day will benefit veterans and active duty military members. For more information, call 609-330-3307.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club has canceled all meetings until further notice, however, members would like to remind residents they will continue to add colorful touches to the Route 52 corner containers and the Somers Mansion kitchen garden. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Stafford Township
Farmers market: The community is invited to shop the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Manahawkin Flea Market, 657 E. Bay Ave. For more information, visit manahawkinfleamarket.com
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club's headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Summer music series schedule change: The borough has canceled all July shows in its 2020 Summer Music Series due to the limits of the amount of people that can attend an outdoor social gathering. Performances will tentatively begin 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
